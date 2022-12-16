Unanderra cyclist Gabriel Jakobsen is well on track to win a major national title.
The 13-year-old leads the Australian Junior Track Series heading into the second round this weekend in Victoria.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport athlete won the opening round of the series in Bankstown earlier this month.
Martin Jakobsen said his son Gabriel beat out 34 other under 15 talented riders to win the opening round, which included a series of races.
"It will be a similar format in Victoria on Saturday and Sunday and then the series wraps up in Adelaide in mid-January," Jakobsen said.
"Gabriel is loving what he is doing at the moment. He loves taking part in these competitions. He is doing well at the moment but there is still a long way to go."
Gabriel, who lives near the velodrome track and is a member of the Illawarra Cycle Club, interest in cycling started when he was seven-years-old.
"He got into it actually chatting to a kid that was already in the Illawarra Cycle Club, that's what got him interested," Jakobsen said.
"I wouldn't actually buy his road bike until he could ride into Wollongong and back using all his gears and bits and pieces, which he did within a couple of months, so I had to buy him a road bike.
"It all stemmed from there, he ended up meeting lots of other kids all over the state and he has made so many friends and they all just get together and have a great time."
Jakobsen said his son loved watching all the professional cyclists from all around the world compete in Wollongong at the UCI Road World Championships in September.
"He loved the World Championships. We went up to Ramah Avenue to see all the action. Gabriel couldn't believe how big the convoy was. It was a great week. He loved seeing all the great riders from around the world," he said.
Gabriel, who is looking to make the NSW State Team for road in the under 15s for a second straight year, was hoping to ride professionally when he gets older.
"He would like to ride as a pro but he is realistic, he knows that it is a very slim chance but he is definitely going to give it a red-hot crack," Jakobsen said.
"He trains six-days a week so he is definitely keen to get the best out of himself.
"He is busy with year 7 study, training and competitions but he is finding a way to juggle all of them well."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
