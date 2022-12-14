A long-time Cricket Illawarra administrator has quit the organisation, citing "the lunatics were running the asylum'' and he was sick and tired of two years of political infighting.
Glenn Bridge took to Cricket Illawarra's own Twitter page to state a small minority of individuals within Cricket Illawarra had caused turmoil and turned Cricket Illawarra into a political minefield.
Bridge wouldn't divulge who these individuals were but told the Mercury: "I'm sick of the infighting, I'm sick of the political rubbish and I don't need that in my life anymore.''
Cricket Illawarra president Andrew Maher wouldn't comment on the accusations made by Bridge, adding Cricket Illawarra needed to first have a management meeting and take stock of the situation going forward.
"Cricket Illawarra management committee will have a meeting on the situation and move forward with a solution for the remainder of the season," Maher said.
Bridge served as Cricket Illawarra administrator for nine seasons and president for two years.
"There is certain rules that have been misinterpreted and it has ended up in a shit fight and I'm not putting up with that," he said.
"I give advice based on the rules and you get in trouble for doing it. I don't think any person in the administration will put up with that rubbish.
"I served two years as president when no one wanted to do it, now I have to put up with presidents who think they know everything and they don't know anything.
"It all comes down to interpretation of rules and I'm not putting up with the infighting. I've had enough of two years of infighting, with people thinking they know what they are doing but they are just ruining the cricket, particularly this year and I've had enough."
Bridge thanked the majority who supported him and made his job easier.
"I am the No. 1 supporter of all clubs, participants, parents and volunteers, but the infighting behind the scenes has reached a point that I can no longer tolerate," he said.
Bridge's decision to quit comes almost two years after Cricket NSW removed him from his role as Greater Illawarra Zone administrator.
In making the decision, the governing body cited concerns over Bridge's conduct and an inability to rectify his behaviour.
At the time Bridge said the zone's four associations supported him.
"I protect the four associations like I protect the 10 Cricket Illawarra clubs. It's unfortunate to get sacked for doing the right thing."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
