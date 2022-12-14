Illawarra hockey players have been in the forefront for next years indoor and outdoor World Cups.
Kookaburras Flynn Ogilvie and Blake Govers have both been retained in the team for the World Cup in India next January after the team was named this week.
Both players were in the team in the last Cup in 2018 where the team took the bronze medal after defeating the Netherlands also in Bhubaneswar in India.
Govers strained a calf muscle in the recent India Test series but will be fully recovered in time for the tournament which starts on January 13 against France.
William Orth and Josh Gregory have been selected for the 6th Indoor World Cup which takes place in South Africa next February.
The team of 12 players was announced recently after the Trans Tasman series which the Australians won 7-1 in a eight match series in New Zealand.
Orth, who had a successful outdoor season with University this year, has been slowly knocking on his indoor career and was ecstatic with his selection in the team.
"I felt so happy and amazed when I got selected into the team and couldn't believe I got into a team that I always used to watch on TV or YouTube," Orth said.
"I have worked so hard for something like this so it feels good to finally achieve this goal. The New Zealand experience was very good and were a very competitive team and to visit a place I have never visited before."
I have worked so hard for something like this so it feels good to finally achieve this goal.- William Orth
Gregory is a former Wests Illawarra outdoor player who now plays for the Sydney South West team.
Australia is grouped with South Africa, Argentina, Iran, Czechoslovakia and USA and last participated in the Indoor World Cup in 2018 in Berlin where they finished fourth.
In the other group will be six other nations.
