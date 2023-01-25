The region's cyclists shone at the 60th annual Illawarra NSW Open held at the Unanderra Velodrome on January 21.
In the elite division, Illawarra junior development riders, who are now riding for professional teams, led the way.
The Britton brothers, Luke and Ryan were powerhouses in the long distance events.
Gerringong rider Curtis Trkulja put the disappointment on missing out on a certain silver medal at the recent road nationals due to a mechanical issue with just 250 metres to go, to win the elite scratch race at the velodrome.
Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director Terry Doherty was very pleased with the dominance of the local juniors in the junior divisions.
Read more: Illawarra cricketers shine at nationals
"This is where the long-term prospects of the club lie and we are shining," he said.
Eve Allcott in the under 11 division clean-swept the pool with three wins from three starts. In the under 15 girls division Lucy Allen had three victories from four starts, as did Australian star and Illawarra Cycle Club member Gabriel Jacobsen.
"These performances show that all their hard work has paid off," Doherty said.
In the elite division James Langedyk won the wheel race in fine style. The win came hot on the heels of the Illawarra rider winning the prestigious Bay Crits road race in Victoria.
Langedyk finished second in all three road races in Victoria to be crowned overall Bay Crits champion. Fellow Illawarra rider Zach Marshall also excelled at the Illawarra NSW Open, winning the prestigious pointscore race.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.