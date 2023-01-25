Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra cyclists dominate annual Illawarra NSW Open

Updated January 25 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:35pm
Gerringong rider Curtis Tkulja won the elite scratch event at the Illawarra NSW Open at Unanderra velodrome on January 21.

The region's cyclists shone at the 60th annual Illawarra NSW Open held at the Unanderra Velodrome on January 21.

