Ramsey to miss entire 2023 season with illness

Updated January 26 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:45am
Cody Ramsey will not play in 2023. Picture by Anna Warr

St George Illawarra have been dealt a massive blow with fullback Cody Ramsey ruled out for the entire NRL season.

