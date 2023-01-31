Two of our region's promising basketballers and the Illawarra Basketball Association itself have featured heavily at the 2022 Basketball NSW annual awards.
For Luke Pople, winning the Wheelchair Player of the Year caps a brilliant year for the Wollongong Roller Hawks player.
Pople was part of history at last year's Commonwealth Games, winning gold with his team members in the 3x3 basketball event, the first time this category was played at that level.
Late last year Pople won the Mercury People's Choice Award at the Illawarra Sports Awards.
Now playing in France with CS Meaux, Pople told the Mercury he was ecstatic to be recognised by Basketball NSW.
"It's awesome to receive this award and be recognised for a successful year on the court for both the Wollongong Roller Hawks and representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games," he said.
It's awesome to receive this award and be recognised for a successful year .- Luke Pople
Josh Dent, brother of Illawarra Hawks player Lachie Dent, won the Gordon McLeod Country Junior Male award.
Illawarra Basketball Association executive general manager Oscar Forman said Basketball Illawarra were delighted to have won the Chairman's award for Association of the Year.
"This award recognises the hard work the organisation has put in to developing new programs and fostering a great family atmosphere for NBL1 games," he said.
"We look forward to continuing to provide quality programs for our members, and to growing our presence within the basketball community.
"We believe that everyone should have access to the fun and excitement of basketball, and we are dedicated to working together to ensure more people have access to a range or programs to suit all needs."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.