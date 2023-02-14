Full steam ahead for new Women's Premier League in Illawarra

A new era for female football in the Illawarra has begun, with the green light given for a Women's Premier League in 2023.
Football South Coast floated the concept to local clubs last December, which received positive feedback. That plan has now turned into a reality, and six clubs have been confirmed for the inaugural competition - University of Wollongong, Albion Park White Eagles, Bulli, Shellharbour, Thirroul and Woonona.
The structure will be similar to the men's premiership, with each participating club agreeing to field sides in first grade, second grade and youth grade.
All three grades will play consecutively across the same venue during a 15-round season, which is scheduled to start on Sunday, April 23, with the top four teams to play finals.
The concept will be trialled during the Julie Porter Cup, with a date yet to be confirmed. However, it will take place ahead of round one.
Bulli defender Claire Falls told the Mercury that the new Women's IPL was fantastic for the Illawarra.
"It's definitely very exciting to see. I know Sydney has a comp like this - which is great - but it's good to have it locally now," she said.
"It all means that girls in the Illawarra a proper pathway program to go through, rather than not having anywhere to go after doing the junior grades."
The Women's IPL will feature six teams that competed in last year's Women's Division One and is set to be a strong competition, headlined by reigning Women's Division One premiers Albion Park and grand final winners University.
With the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand looming on the horizon in mid-2023, Falls believes it's the perfect time for FSC to unveil the new competition in the Illawarra.
"It's good to come up against those top teams and see the skills that we've got in our team, and to keep growing as a club," she said.
"I think it's a great time for them to introduce this Premier League format. With the World Cup coming up, it's going to be great to be able to go to all of the games, but I also think it's particularly going to be great to get younger girls into the sport."
