Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Full steam ahead for new Women's Premier League in Illawarra

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 14 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives in the new Women's Illawarra Premier League (from left) UOW's Edith Lume, Albion Park's Ariel Green, Thirroul's Mila Gehrke, Woonona's Jordan Wheatley, Shellharbour's Nikola Wilson and Bulli's Claire Falls. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A new era for female football in the Illawarra has begun, with the green light given for a Women's Premier League in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.