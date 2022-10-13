For the past four seasons, University of Wollongong had always got close to winning that elusive title, but were thwarted at the last hurdle by Albion Park's all-conquering side.
The Unicorns knew they had to produce something special heading into Wednesday night's Women's Division One grand final, and that's exactly what occurred at Ian McLennan Park.
The two sides couldn't be split in the first half, but the turning point came 10 minutes into the second stanza. From a free kick outside the box, Kate Sebben's incredible shot curled over the top of the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
Uni then pushed on to claim a 2-1 win, ending a streak of six grand finals win for Park - including the past three against the Unicorns since 2018, with last year called off early due to COVID.
Park captain Brittany Ring praised Uni for their victory, but said her side sorely missed regular goalkeeper Megan Blanch.
"We always knew it was going to be tough going into the game without Megan, that whole starting line-up. And we've had three games in seven days, so I think it eventually caught up with us," Ring said.
"I thought we were in that game, I'm proud of the way the girls played. I thought we beat ourselves, to be honest, but credit to Uni. They came out, took their chances and thoroughly deserve that win. They've been there for the last five years and haven't quite got there, so they definitely deserve it."
Sebben's play sparked five minutes of mayhem, where a further two goals were scored and a player was sent off.
Amy Morrell's tap-in in the 56 minute gave Uni a 2-0 lead, before Park were reduced to 10 when Sarah Toscan was red carded two minutes later. However, the moment seemed to galvanise the White Eagles, with Jessica Rossi scoring to cut the deficit to 2-1.
It would prove to be the last goal of the night, but the drama didn't end there, with Albion Park's Rhylee McGarltand send off in stoppage time. However, the end result was a 2-1 win to Uni.
While the Unicorns celebrate, Park will now turn their attention to Sunday's NSW Champions of Champions semi-final against Coogee.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
