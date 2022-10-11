Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Illawarra Sports Awards
Free

Illawarra Sports Awards 2022: Illawarra Mercury People's Choice Award Shortlist Profiles

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:31am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Check out the athlete's shortlisted for the Mercury People's Choice Award.

Get to know the local athlete's shortlisted for the Illawarra Mercury People's Choice Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.