Illawarra Sports Awards to celebrate region's diverse talent

With a world-class honour roll of athletes, the region can also celebrate its diversity when the Illawarra Sports Awards are held on November 10.
In launching the dinner and presentation, eight categories have been announced to recognise our elite national and international champions, but also the players, coaches, officials and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to ensure sport continues through COVID pandemic and effects of the La Nina wet weather patterns.
With the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero (volunteer) Of The Year awards all publicly nominated, Illawarra Academy of Sport chief executive John Armstrong said the Illawarra Sports Awards dinner will be perfect occasion to bring a range or cultural backgrounds together.
"We've celebrated our inspiration athletes who have competed at the highest level through some really difficult times in the community," Armstrong said.
"We've seen some extraordinary moments, from Commonwealth Games athletes and Para athletes, to the national title-winning Roller Hawks and the Koori Knockout rugby league tournament at Nowra.
"We want to make sure this is an inclusive and diverse awards to showcase the best of this region."
The honour roll at the Illawarra Academy of Sport graduates reflects the calibre of athlete produced in our own backyard, from track national record holders like Jessica Hull, to world champion Paralympian Brett Stibners, plus a cast of rugby league stars, footballers and individual athletes like Karen Murphy, Kieran Woolley, Sally Fitzgibbons and Emma McKeon.
In the 10 years since a sporting awards dinner was held, the Mercury has awarded the Sportsperson Of The Year title to McKeon, Alex Volkanovski, Ali Day, Kezie Apps, Tyler Wright and Caitlin Foord, as well as Fitzgibbons.
But in announcing the Illawarra Sports Awards, three categories will be up for public nomination, the Team Of The Year, Coach Of the Year and Local Hero awards, with a shortlist of five to be determined by a judging panel with set criteria.
The male and female Athlete Of The Year and Top 5 Moments Of The Year will also be judged by the panel, while the Mercury People's Choice award will be a vote.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
