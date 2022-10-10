Get your tickets for the Illawarra Sports Awards 2022

The biggest night in Illawarra sport is back and better than ever.
The Illawarra Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the relaunched Illawarra Sports Awards, featuring you!
There will be eight award categories and we're calling for clubs and associations to nominate for Team Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer In The Year.
And we'll recognise the big achievements of our stars' on the national and international stage with the elite athlete of the year awards.
There's also the popular Mercury Peoples Choice Award, where you can vote for the region's best athlete in 2022. Check out the website and join us to celebrate the region's sporting success on November 10.
You can purchase individual tickets, tables of 10, or the grassroots support option, where businesses, clubs and their sponsors can purchase tickets on behalf of others.
VOTING LINK
Thursday, November 10
Fraternity Club
For tickets and to check out the awards categories, head to https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.