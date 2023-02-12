Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong Wolves chalk up first NSW NPL win under coach David Carney

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 12 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Scott (second from right) scored for the Wolves on Saturday night. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Wolves coach David Carney has praised the defensive mindset of his players following Wollongong's resounding 3-0 win over Sutherland on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.