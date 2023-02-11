Illawarra Mercury
Bird on track for Dragons season-opener

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 12 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 9:06am
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is confident Jack Bird will be on deck for the season-opener despite sitting out the club's pre-season campaign. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin will welcome back a cavalcade of big names for this Saturday's Charity Shield clash with the Rabbitohs, but key men Jack Bird and Jack de Belin won't see any action ahead of the club's season-opener.

