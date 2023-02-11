Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St Helens too strong for undermanned Dragons in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 11 2023 - 10:02pm, first published 7:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moses Mbye take on the St Helens defence on Saturday. Picture - Getty Images

St George Illawarra's 2023 campaign is off to an underwhelming start, with a severely depleted Dragons going down 30-18 to English giants St Helens in Wollongong on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.