Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jayasundra's five-for guides Wests Illawarra to big win over Wollongong

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 12 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Udara Jayasundara was superb for Wests on Saturday, picking up five wickets in the side's big win over Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet

Wests continue to prove Cricket Illawarra's most in-form team after crushing competition leaders Wollongong on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.