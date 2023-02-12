Wests continue to prove Cricket Illawarra's most in-form team after crushing competition leaders Wollongong on Saturday.
Leg-spinner Udara Jayasundara was the star of the show - taking 5/11 - as Wests secured an eight-wicket win at North Dalton Park to cap their fifth victory on the trot.
The result sees Wests sit in fourth spot on the first-grade table, and leaves Wests captain Aaryn Kornberger as a very happy man.
"Everyone is quite happy and the team vibe is pretty good at the moment," Kornberger said. "We're a happy team and we hope to keep it going."
Kornberger won the toss and elected to bowl first on Saturday, with the visitors restricting the Lighthouse Keepers to a total of 115. Opener Jayden Zahra-Smith top-scored with 34, while Jayasundra led Wests' attack with 5/11 from 6.4 overs.
In reply, Wests lost their skipper early, but were put on the path to victory thanks to a century partnership between Zach Churchill and Bailey Arbela. Churchill was eventually dismissed for 63, but Arbela (43 not out) remained unbeaten as Wests claimed an eight-wicket victory in the 23rd over.
"The pitch was a little bit soft, but by the end of the day, it turned out to be not too bad when it baked in the sun. We made the most of it in the morning and got lucky with a couple of wickets," Kornberger said.
"Udara got five. It was good conditions for spin and he bowled really well. It was a bit tough on him at the start of the year, but I think his leg-spin is coming pretty good, and hopefully he can take through for the next couple of weeks. He's very talented with the ball, and he can bowl in really tough situations and try slow the run-rate, and he kind of puts it together well.
"Zach and Bailey then killed it with their partnership. Zach's again looking really good and Bailey stayed out there and got the job done. So the boys did really well, it was a a good all-round performance."
Meanwhile, Balgownie, Keira, Corrimal all bounced back from last week's defeats in fine style on Saturday.
It was a thrilling affair at Reed Park, with Balgownie chasing down Dapto's total of 177 with just one over to spare. Jason Bunyan took four wickets for the Magpies, while Graeme Batty top-scored with 69.
Callum Trebel also picked up four wickets to lead Corrimal to an eight-wicket victory over Port Kembla at Ziems Park, while teammates Mitch Jones (66no) and Ryan Gullock (55no) both scored unbeaten half-centuries, and the Lions proved too strong for the Butchers at Keira Village Park.
Saturday's clash between University and Helensburgh was cancelled.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
