Gloria Jean's unpaid super scandal spreads from Corrimal to Nowra

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
April 25 2024 - 4:00pm
Tayla Lee said she was short $16,000 in super after working at Gloria Jean's Nowra for four years. Picture by Robert Peet
Workers at Gloria Jean's Nowra have claimed they are owed thousands of dollars in unpaid super, following revelations that workers at the Corrimal outlet - owned by the same franchisee - were chasing up similar underpayments.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

