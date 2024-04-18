Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business
Investigation

Corrimal's Gloria Jeans workers owed 'tens of thousands' in super

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 18 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Montana Ambrose, Jason Baxter and Leith Turner are some of the workers who allege they are owed tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid super after working at Gloria Jeans Corrimal. Picture by Anna Warr
Montana Ambrose, Jason Baxter and Leith Turner are some of the workers who allege they are owed tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid super after working at Gloria Jeans Corrimal. Picture by Anna Warr

Former employees of Gloria Jeans Corrimal claim to be owed tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid superannuation and allege they were paid late and in some instances had JobKeeper payments withheld.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.