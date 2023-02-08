Open or not? What's happening at Gloria Jean's Corrimal

The appearance of a sign on a popular Corrimal coffee shop's glass door this morning has caused a stir in the community.
The sign, which stated "the owner has taken possession of these premises", had community members turning to social media for answers.
A Facebook post described Gloria Jean's Coffees as "shut down, locked out" with scores of people discussing what they thought the unexplained closure of the shop meant.
"The old GJ/MP business model doesn't work any more as they didn't move with the times. Let's start using locally owned and run Cafes/Coffee Shops and positively promote them rather than send profits to the multi national franchises," Facebook user Grant Joy said.
While some other people expressed their shock and sadness at what they deciphered as the permanent closure of the store.
"Oh no. That was where I had my first date with my husband," Rocky Suddick said.
Another, Rosa Sebastopoli Kraj, said Gloria Jean's was her favourite breakfast place.
The coffee shop which remained closed on Wednesday had the customers thinking the closure was indefinite. Well, that was until the Gloria Jean's management joined the conversation thread.
"Ok guys we're re opening tomorrow love or hate us we're a small business who have lived in the Illawarra for over 50 years always giving back to the community regardless of who owns the franchise," their comment read.
"we're all battlers trying to make a living we have so many beautiful customers that we can't wait to see back in our store."
Corrimal village's centre management refused a comment on the situation.
The Mercury is still waiting on an official response from Gloria Jean's Coffees franchise.
