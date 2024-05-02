Illawarra Business Awards launches for 30th anniversary year

It's often said that just entering the awards is an achievement in itself, but with the Illawarra Business Awards celebrating its 30th year, this year there's already one winner.
Kicking off the awards for 2024, interim director of Business Illawarra Paula Martin said this year was a milestone for the highly regarded awards program.
"The Illawarra Business Awards present an unparalleled opportunity for all local businesses to collectively celebrate their achievements within our vibrant and diverse community," she said.
The 15 categories return for 2024, including the excellence in tech category that was launched in 2022.
At the event launch at the Illawarra Hotel on Thursday night, hopeful entrants heard from multiaward winner Jane Curran.
The chief operating officer of Curran Plumbing and Electrical snagged the outstanding young business leader gong in 2023 after the family business established by her parents won Illawarra Business of the Year in 2018, among other awards.
Ms Curran said the awards were instrumental for the growth of her business from a handful of staff to dozens of trades and apprentices working across the Shoalhaven, Illawarra and Sutherland Shire.
Entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges led by Warwick Shanks, partner, Audit and Assurance at KPMG Australia and winners will have the opportunity to go on and compete with the state's best.
"We have seen both finalists and winners go on to win incredible domestic and global contracts after competing in the Awards, so I encourage all business owners to tell us their story and apply," Ms Martin said.
The 2024 black-tie gala ceremony will be held on Friday, September 13 at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
