'National brands' eyeing North Wollongong after Rashays moves out

The former site of Rashays in North Wollongong has already been "inundated" from national brands keen to make their mark in the site that is at the gateway to Wollongong.
Located between Dan Murphy's and Harbourside Fish Market and Cafe next to North Wollongong station, MMJ director Travis Machan said there were already eyes on the property.
"We have been inundated with enquiries already with a number of national brands expressing interest in the opportunity," he said.
The site was home to the first Rashays in the Illawarra, which had operated out of the location since 2016.
Diners after the franchise's blend of pub classics and pizzas and pasta can still head to outlets in Warrawong and Shellharbour.
The 520 square metre tenancy is located in a strategic location, with a slip lane from Flinders Street and traffic lights at the intersection with Station Street.
The 80 spot car park was also a very attractive proposition, Mr Machan said.
"Many businesses in Wollongong CBD suffer from a lack of accessibility and convenience," he said. "This is evident for most national brands who have onsite and free parking as a fundamental requirement."
Located adjacent to North Wollongong station, the site falls within the area earmarked for upzoning as part of the state government's transport oriented development policy.
While initially slated to be finalised this month, the state government pushed back any changes to lots within 400 metres of North Wollongong station until April 2025, after council and other bodies raised concerns about flooding and impact on employment lands around North Wollongong.
Mr Machan said he expected a new tenant to move in before then.
"The site is capable of accommodating a range of commercial uses such as neighbourhood shops, specialised retail, office premises, take away food and drink and many more," he said.
"We are likely to announce a new and exciting tenant in the coming months."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.