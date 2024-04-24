Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

'National brands' eyeing North Wollongong after Rashays moves out

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
April 24 2024 - 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rashays has vacated the 520 square metre North Wollongong site, with national brands interested in taking up the lease. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Rashays has vacated the 520 square metre North Wollongong site, with national brands interested in taking up the lease. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The former site of Rashays in North Wollongong has already been "inundated" from national brands keen to make their mark in the site that is at the gateway to Wollongong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.