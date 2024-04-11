More houses, apartments floated for Unanderra and Coniston

Coniston and Unanderra could be the next train stations targeted for increased housing density under a state government plan.
Late last year the state government released plans to address the housing crisis that would ease development restrictions around train stations.
The Transport Orientated Development plan would allow residential apartment buildings up to 21 metres no matter the zoning within 400 metres of selected train stations.
In the Illawarra three stations were named at the time - Corrimal, North Wollongong and Dapto. This was despite the fact that the express services to Sydney do not stop at Corrimal.
The State Environmental Planning Policy for Corrimal will be finalised this month, Dapto's in July this year and North Wollongong's taking place in April next year
On Friday, the state government announced six new stations would be added to the 31 originally chosen.
While there are no South Coast stations among those six, a government statement said more could be added.
"The NSW Government will also work with Wollongong Council to further investigate Coniston and Unanderra as additional stations to be included once further analysis of the water and wastewater capacity is fully understood," a government statement said.
Both stations are express stops for Sydney trains.
These stations had been suggested by councillors at a meeting in February where they passed a motion that read "that land around Coniston and Unanderra be investigated as potential alternative initial precincts under the program".
Wollongong City Council has expressed reservations about the state government's approach, seeing it as a "one size fits all" approach.
However, a council report did not rule out increased development around all train stations.
"The principle of increased development around rail stations is supported in Council's adopted housing strategy which notes that there is opportunity for additional development around some town centres and stations," the report stated.
"However, other stations are in constrained locations with irregular train services where additional development is not appropriate."
The main concern was for stations north of Thirroul, where Lawrence Hargrave Drive was already at capacity and there was limited availability with the sewerage systems in some suburbs.
The council's housing strategy looked to review height limits in town centres with adequate public transport links, though didn't name any specific stations.
Wollongong MP and NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully praised those councils that chose to work with the government on the issue.
"The principle that underpinned the discussions with councils is that any local plans must go beyond the NSW Government's housing expectations, not backwards," Mr Scully said.
"In addition the government's reforms to state infrastructure contributions, mean that the infrastructure investment needed to support housing growth in these areas will also be made.
"The Transport Orientated Development program is part of the biggest planning reforms this state has ever seen and will be a critical tool in meeting the growing demand for housing and improving affordability, especially for young people and families."
