Brownsville post office shuts as Australia Post closes stores

The Brownsville post office is one of a number of branches around the country that have closed as part of Australia Post's drive to ensure the service can remain a going concern.
The Brownsville licensed post office's (LPO) last day of trade was last Wednesday, April 17, and a spokesperson for Australia post said the store had been part of the community for over a decade.
"Australia Post would like to thank the Brownsville licensees for their dedicated service to the community over the past 11 years," the spokesperson said.
"Brownsville LPO was one of a small number of post offices invited to participate in a voluntary licence handback program, which is focused on supporting licensees to maintain a viable and sustainable network."
Last year, Australia Post began the licence handback program, where licensees can sell their licence back to Australia Post in areas where there is an oversupply of post offices.
Brownsville residents will have access to other nearby post offices, the Australia Post spokesperson said.
"We look forward to serving our customers at nearby outlets, including Dapto Post Office 1.5 kilometres away and Berkeley Post Office just under four kilometres away."
Despite reporting half-year profits of $33.6 million in march this year, Australia Post CEO Paul Graham has repeatedly warned that branches would have to close to ensure the service remained viable.
Speaking at Senate Estimates in October, Mr Graham said this was particularly the case in the capital cities.
"Most Australians no longer visit the post office, but we are required by regulation to operate a network larger than all the supermarkets combined," he said.
"The number of post offices in our major cities is not sustainable or sensible."
Australia Post is required by law to maintain a physical branch network of more than 4000 post offices around the country, with 2500 of those in a regional area. As of March it had 4271 branches.
