'Insulting': Medibank shuts down last Illawarra branch

Illawarra residents have described the closure of the last Medibank branch in the Illawarra a "slap in the face".
Shortly before Easter, the Medibank branch in Shellharbour City Centre closed its doors for the last time.
For Illawarra members the closest physical branches are now in Campbelltown and Miranda.
"Our Shellharbour store closed at the end of March due to a range of factors including low foot traffic to the store and more customers moving to online," a Medibank spokesperson said.
"Our local team will continue to work in the community, including utilising kiosks in local shopping centres and attending community events to ensure we continue to support our customers."
Of the large health insurance providers, only HCF maintains a walk-in branch in the Illawarra.
Shellharbour resident Adam Lawrence said the Medibank closure came without warning for members such as himself, having had a policy with the provider for the past 10 years.
"It's a real slap in the face, considering their motto is 'live better'," he said.
Mr Lawrence said he recently used the branch to make a complex claim.
"I much prefer the benefits of a face to face consultation, so I like to be able to go into a branch and talk to someone, rather than navigate the online app, which is problematic at best."
With the branch now shuttered, Mr Lawrence said he was weighing up what other options are out there.
"I just think it's really insulting."
The closure of the Medibank branch comes as numerous banks and insurers shut up shop in the Illawarra.
Last week, the Mercury reported Great Southern Bank, formerly known as Credit Union Australia, would close its Figtree branch, and branches of other banks in Shellharbour and the northern suburbs have also closed.
While some branches have re-opened, the overall numbers are one of decline, as more customers access services online.
A Senate inquiry is currently examining the impact of regional bank closures on communities around Australia, with additional public hearings to take place this year.
The inquiry has found that 2100 bank branches have closed since 2017.
Advocates have warned that the closure of in-person branches reduces access for those with a disability, older Australians and those with low digital literacy skills.
Mr Lawrence said in his experience this would further divide already marginalised Australians from having access to services.
"It's increasing social isolation for people, especially people who don't feel confident using technology as a means of navigating and submitting forms."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.