Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Insulting': Medibank shuts down last Illawarra branch

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 2 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medibank has shut its Shellharbour store, the last in the Illawarra for the major health insurer. Background picture by Adam McLean
Medibank has shut its Shellharbour store, the last in the Illawarra for the major health insurer. Background picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra residents have described the closure of the last Medibank branch in the Illawarra a "slap in the face".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.