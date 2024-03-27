Illawarra Mercury
Great Southern Bank to close Figtree Grove branch

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 27 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
Great Southern Bank is one of a number of financial institutions that have reduced their physical footprint in the Illawarra. Picture by Adam McLean
Great Southern Bank will close its Figtree Grove branch, with staff and customers redirected to the bank's Shellharbour location.

