Wollongong's St George bank will close next month, as the Westpac corporation merges branches of its different brands across the country.
The Crown Street Mall branch, located on the corner of Globe Lane, will move in with Westpac, in the lower end of the mall.
Customers have been told the St George closure will happen on August 18, with the bank then closing until August 21 to allow for the premises to merger.
"We'd like to let you know that the St.George Wollongong branch is moving in with the Westpac Wollongong branch to a shared space where you'll continue to enjoy great service and banking expertise," a letter from St George Regional General Manager Cheryl Beddoes said.
"Both our branches will be available in the one location so we can continue to serve the community and help you with your banking."
Customers have been told that their account details will remain the same, and if they have a "relationship manager" at the bank, this arrangement will also remain the same.
St.George Bank has been part of the Westpac corporation since 2008, when the two merged, but St George customers have only been able to Westpac branches since mid last year.
Since then, Westpac has been in the process of merging around 100 branches - including Westpac, St George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.