As the release date for Margot Robbie's upcoming movie nears, it's hard to turn around without finding something the film's marketing juggernaut hasn't turned Barbie pink.
In Wollongong Central, almost all the clothing stores have got a pop of bright pink as their front display, and this week burger chain Grill'd turned pink too.
Usually more barbecue than Barbie, the store will be serving a Barbie Dreamburger - with a dyed pink bun, pink mayonnaise and a sherbet-coloured raspberry soda to go with it.
While the Barbie transformation is happening at Grill'd across Australia, Wollongong store owner Lube Markovski says he's got something special.
"Apparently this was the booth, the actual one, where Margot Robbie stood and took photos, which I think is pretty cool," he said.
"The guy who was installing said 'this is the one from Sydney, this is where Margot Robbie was'."
Customers will be able to pose in the photo booth during the promotion, which will run for as long as the hype lasts.
Now, if only there was a cinema in town so you could actually go and see the movie!
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
