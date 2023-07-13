International students are falling vulnerable to exploitation as they struggle to find housing in an already stretched Wollongong, with the upcoming academic session bringing another influx of students to the city.
Megha Mohan moved to Wollongong about a year and a half ago from India to study computer science at the University of Wollongong and first found a shared room to sublet through social media.
The now 20-year-old paid $200 a week for that room - then discovered she was being ripped off, with the entire property costing "$300 and something".
"It's very hard, especially as an international student. You don't have any rental history... [Agents] ask you for your rental history, they ask for two years' work history," Ms Mohan said.
After a stint with a friend she finally rented a property in her own name, which is too expensive at $400 a week but she hopes it will allow her to build up the necessary rental history.
"I'm not in the worst situation myself, but I've heard of people living with nine, 10 people, leased by private landlords," Ms Mohan said.
Indian student Reginald Hurley moved to Australia to undertake a Masters of Business Analytics and eventually secured a room at the now-privately owned Weroona Student Accommodation in Gwynneville, but wanted to live with friends.
He applied for 20 properties but said that while he and his friends worked and earnt decent money, they had no success.
"The real estate agents prefer giving the properties to people with full-time jobs, not students," Mr Hurley said.
Otherwise the rooms they inspected, he said, were too small or dirty.
Mr Hurley is a member of a grassroots organisation called Asian International Students Association, which operates through a WhatsApp group.
"Every intake, there's people begging for accommodation," he said.
AISA vice president Navneet Mittal said the housing situation in Wollongong for international students was "really, really bad".
Property managers want information about savings, a person's salary, their partner's salary - information newly arrived students often do not have.
"When these new students are coming, they have nothing," Mr Mittal said.
They often ended up in crowded accommodation, he said, or insecure housing, and at risk of exploitation.
All of UOW's 2288 beds in its student residences are taken and in this upcoming session, 85 per cent of classes will be delivered on-campus.
"We have housing support officers - both in the Illawarra and in Sydney, for students who choose to live there - to help students understand their options and find somewhere suitable to live," UOW deputy vice-chancellor (academic and student life) Professor Theo Farrell said.
"In partnership with our international students, we are working to ensure the support we give them as they transition to life and study in Australia is as effective as possible.
"A working group, co-chaired by a student, is developing a new framework for the international student experience that includes a range of initiatives from before they leave their home country, to arrival and orientation, to graduation, employment and beyond."
The federal Department of Education said state and territory governments were responsible for regulating accommodation, while education providers were responsible for helping students adjust to living in Australia and providing services, "which may include housing and tenancy services".
"The NSW Government have been clear that we are willing to work with all levels of government and across all sectors including with universities to ensure people have access to safe and secure housing at the bare minimum," state Housing Minister Rose Jackson said.
A Department of Home Affairs spokesperson said there was no cap on student visa numbers and demand was mostly driven by education providers and the students.
"Student visa applications that meet the eligibility criteria for the grant of a visa as outlined in Australia's migration legislation, will be granted," they said.
At Weerona Student Accommodation, most of the demand comes from international students and the majority of rooms are taken for the upcoming spring academic session.
"The demand is high, our twin rooms are currently full and singles aren't far off being full also," office manager Karlee Lucchitti said.
Two years ago UOW announced plans to sell off three of its residences - Weroona, Marketview in the CBD (now Hotel TOTTO) and International House - but last year backed out of offloading the latter due to demand for accommodation.
The university has strong interest from international and domestic students for its spring session - which begins later this month - but exact numbers will not be known until after census date in August.
"August intake is coming up, the rush is going to start again," Mr Hurley said.
Students having trouble finding somewhere to live can call the UOW accommodation support hotline on 4221 5777 for help or visit the UOW website for off-campus housing options.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
