Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
What's on

7 best Easter events happening in the Illawarra this weekend

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated March 26 2024 - 6:37pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Towradgi Easter Show attendees in front of the round-up carnival ride.
Towradgi Easter Show attendees in front of the round-up carnival ride.

There's a raft of fun events happening across the Illawarra this Easter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Head of digital

For the past 15 years I've been toiling away behind the scenes on story ideas, web production, headline writing, home page editing and social media management. I'm passionate about passing the mic to Illawarra residents who find themselves with no power and no voice.

More from Family and Kids

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.