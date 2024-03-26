7 best Easter events happening in the Illawarra this weekend

There's a raft of fun events happening across the Illawarra this Easter.
Take your pick from the annual Towradgi Easter Show to an art festival, egg hunts, markets and more.
Here's your guide to what's happening on Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31.
Wollongong's biggest Easter event returns with unlimited rides (with a wristband), carnival food, market stalls and free entertainment.
Enjoy the dodgem cars, ferris wheel, giant slide, round-up, sideshow games, snow cones, fairy floss and more.
When: Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Where: Towradgi Beach Hotel, 170 Pioneer Rd, Towradgi. Details here.
The inaugural Easter Art Festival, brought to you by 130 Art Studios, is taking place all weekend in Wollongong.
On Saturday, the studios will come alive with art, live music, markets and creative workshops, including indigenous textiles, calligraphy, graffiti sketching and UV artwork. Register here.
On Sunday, the festival turns into a fair with vintage shopping and handmade crafts, more art and more live music.
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10am
Where: 130 Keira Lane, 130 Art Studios. Details here.
Head to Bulli Showground for more than 90 boutique stalls, live music, food trucks and gelato.
For the kids, there's pony rides, a facepainter, hair-braider and an Easter egg hunt (11am).
When: Sunday, 9am to 3pm
Where: Bulli Showground, Grevillea Park Rd, Bulli. Details here.
A roving giant Easter bunny will hand out chocolate eggs, while an airbrush tattooist applies free temporary tattoos on the Fiftysix Balcony.
Special chocolate soft serve is available at Bon Bon all day, with family favourite Peter Rabbit screening in the Precinct.
When: Sunday, 12pm-2pm for the eggs and tattoos, and 5pm for the movie.
Where: The Shellharbour Club, corner Wattle and Shellharbour Roads, Shellharbour, Details.
While the adults enjoy good food, cocktails, craft beer and live music, there's a scavenger hunt, egg race, colouring-in fun and more for the kids.
When: Sunday, from 11am
Where: Call 02 4229 7711 to book a table. Details here.
The Georgia Rose Easter market will host a special egg hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny.
All egg hunters collect plastic eggs and everyone gets a prize at the end. Tickets are required for the hunt and are not available on the day.
When: Sunday, 10am to 1pm.
Where: Shell Cove Waterfront precinct, 100 Cove Blvd, Shell Cove. Book here.
The Easter Bunny and Sammy the Shark will be handing out eggs to all children aged four to 12 as they enter the park.
There will also be an Easter hamper guessing comp, and other competitions and giveaways around Outback Bay throughout the day.
When: Sunday, from 10am to 11am.
Where: Jamberoo Action Park, 1215 Jamberoo Rd, Jamberoo. Details here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.