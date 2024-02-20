Have a wheelie good time on a skateboard or bike around the Illawarra

Riding around the Illawarra on a bike is the best fun you could have on two wheels, while you could double the fun with four wheels on a skateboard or roller skates.
Here's a list of dirt tracks, shared pathways, skate parks and bowls around the region to roll on into and get your groove on.
There's a humble track at Bulli Park in Bulli (off Ursula or Park Roads) which was developed by the local council with the help of MTB specialists Iconic Trails and includes a beginner track and a downhill track for intermediate to advanced riders.
It's one of several dirt-based tracks around the city which is great for building skills or challenging yourself with jumps.
Riders will also be able to find one at Harry Graham Park in Figtree (enter from Uralba Street or Risley Road) which has recently been refurbished.
There's also one in Horsley suitable for MTB and BMX riders from beginners to advanced - found at Dimond Bros Reserve off Bong Bong Road.
Meantime, Fairy Meadow is also home to two tracks at Anama Street Reserve - which includes a beginner run, and a larger track with more challenging features for advanced riders.
If you have a mountain bike, serious skills and are keen for some downhill action you could visit the privately owned GreenValleys park at Tongarra.
Found just off the Illawarra Highway (past Tullimbar but before Tongarra Lane), the park has more than 50 wooden drops and ramps. However, this park is not currently designed for beginners, according to their website.
Created by Wollongong City Council, this MTB paradise is suited to all ages while in October 2023 the park was named best in the country at the Leisure Australia Conference Awards.
This title confirmed what we already knew - Cringila Hills Recreation Park is a special place.
Head here to hit the mountain bike trails. There are almost 12 kilometres of trails for beginners to advanced with a mix of gradients, surfaces and obstacles. Plus, there is a dedicated pump track and bike skills park.
If you're not a rider, there is also a playground, shared-use walking trails and picnic tables.
Opening in September 2022, the Illawarra Criterium track is more than a closed-loop course for cyclists.
While cyclists are always welcome, it's also a space for bike riders of all levels as well as other non-motorised wheels such as scooters or rollerblades.
There are two purpose-built closed-loop tracks to choose from. So, if you have new blades, a skateboard or bike for Christmas, this space is perfect for building up skills.
You'll find the Illawarra Criterium Track off Factory Road in Unanderra.
A shared pathway around Lake Illawarra offers spectacular scenery and ample areas to stop, relax and enjoy the surroundings.
You could peddle to the family-friendly Reddall Reserve which has a playground and barbecues, while also being a great place for kids to splash, swim and play in the water.
If you want to ride around the lake in its entirety, pack some snacks and water as it's around a 52-kilometre ride.
Shellharbour City Council has also created a downloadable map of the bike paths in the area.
Kiama has plenty of trails and tracks suited to road bikes, mountain bikes, and those up for a leisurely roll.
"Cyclists will find designated bike paths and lanes, shared paths, on-road and off-road options," their tourism website states.
The Kiama to Dunmore path is a 20-kilometre trip via the Coast Walk, and starts at Kiama along Gipps Street and ends at the Windang Bridge.
Another 20-kilometre route is from Minnamurra to Jamberoo ending at the Munnamurra Rainforest Rainforest Centre, beginning near James Oates Reserve then up to Minnamurra Lookout before heading west.
Other notable paths include the 4-kilometre Werri Beach shared path suitable for children, the Kiama to Gerrigong trail and the Gerroa to Shoalhaven heads Mountain Bike Trail.
Do you consider yourself the next Tony Hawk or Leticia Bufoni? Or perhaps you just want to up your skills on four-wheels, there are plenty of dedicated skate parks around.
According to the local health district, skateboarding isn't just fun it's also good for your health. It requires balance and coordination, it's a good muscle workout, and it can be done solo or in a group.
In the city of Wollongong, you'll find five dedicated skateboarding facilities at Helensburgh, Fairy Meadow, Unanderra, West Dapto and Berkeley's Holborn Park by the banks of Lake Illawarra. The latter being suitable for scooters and rollerskates/blades too.
In Shellharbour, their main skate park at Pioneer Park on Addison Street includes a bowl, concrete vertical ramp, hob walls with metal edges and a kicker ramp.
The city's other key facility is of modest size and found at Albion Park Rail with a variety of quarters and banks with some street features in the middle.
Kiama also has a skatepark found at Havilah Place and is also perfect for skaters, scooter riders, rollerblades, and BMX riders of all skill levels and ages.
If you're an adult and the thought bikes and skateboards is too much, you could always give the bright orange Neuron e-scooters a go for a leisurely ride around the city of Wollongong.
The hire-scooters are part of a NSW E-scooter Shared Scheme trial and covers parts of the Wollongong CBD and riders can go as far north as Sandon Point.
You must be 16 years or older to ride, and wearing a helmet is mandatory. For more details, visit: www.rideneuron.com.
