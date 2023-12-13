Illawarra Mercury
Contaminated Helensburgh bike track to be dug up and removed

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 13 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:50pm
The Helensburgh track has been closed since May.
The Helensburgh track has been closed since May.

Much of the Helensburgh off-road mountain bike track will be dug up and carted away for disposal under a plan the city council says will be "expensive" but the only way to go.

