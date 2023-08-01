Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

A 'mystery' as to how asbestos got onto Helensburgh Mountain Bike Park

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
August 1 2023 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The "site closed" signs up at the Helensburgh Mountain Bike Track are because of the discovery of asbestos. Picture by Robert Peet
The "site closed" signs up at the Helensburgh Mountain Bike Track are because of the discovery of asbestos. Picture by Robert Peet

How asbestos got onto a Helensburgh mountain bike course is a "mystery", according to the club president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.