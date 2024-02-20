The 13-year-old daredevil who will perform a backflip at WIN Stadium

The thought of becoming the next Robbie Maddison might be overwhelming for many, however, one youngster is relishing the challenge.
Kruz Maddison is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his dad, the legendary Kiama motocross star and famed stuntman.
Highlights of Robbie Maddison's distinguished career include taking on a 10-storey jump and riding a motorbike on water.
Thirteen-year-old Kruz is starring alongside his father - as well as younger brother Jagger (10) - in the Freestyle Kings show, which features death-defying freestyle motocross stunts.
The tour includes a stop at WIN Stadium on March 2, 2024.
It's a dream come true for Kruz, who told the Mercury that he was embracing the opportunity.
"It's so cool, I love it. Jagger and I get to ride in the first half and, then in the second half, I go out to attempt the backflip," he said.
"I've been doing the backflip for three months now and I feel really confident with it. I did a lot of work in training before we came here, so I'm feeling a lot better about it.
"It's so cool to be able to ride with dad, it's so cool to see how many people cheer for him and me."
Kruz added that his dad had done "some insane things" on a motorbike.
"I always watch his videos and think 'oh gosh, that's so cool'. I look at him as my dad, but for him to do all of those amazing things, it's pretty great," he said.
"I've been riding since I was three. I love that feeling of when I get on a bike, all of my thoughts just clear - it's like therapy for me.
"That's what I love about it the most."
The Maddison trio will headline the Wollongong show alongside 13-time X Games medallist Rob Adelberg, two-time World Games Champion Pat Bowden, Maddison's protege, Kiama's Travis Gelfius, and 17-year-old Ry Davis and Brayden Davies.
Robbie told the Mercury last week that he was so proud to share centre stage with his sons.
"As parents, we're relaxed and confident in our kids, it's just really cool to see them go out and do what they're capable of," he said.
"I brought them up to face their fears, I try not let anything overcome them. I try find the small steps for them to get the confidence to overcome whatever's troubling them.
"I'm just super proud to see them handle themselves and perform in front of 10,000 people, it's amazing."
General tickets for the Freestyle Kings show at WIN Stadium are on sale from www.ticketmaster.com.au.
For more details, head to www.freestylekings.com.
