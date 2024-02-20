Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
What's on

The 13-year-old daredevil who will perform a backflip at WIN Stadium

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 20 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legendary Kiama motorbike stunt rider Robbie Maddison and his sons Kruz and Jagger can't wait to entertain at the Freestyle Kings show in Wollongong on March 2 and right Kruz on his bike. Picture by Sylvia Liber and supplied
Legendary Kiama motorbike stunt rider Robbie Maddison and his sons Kruz and Jagger can't wait to entertain at the Freestyle Kings show in Wollongong on March 2 and right Kruz on his bike. Picture by Sylvia Liber and supplied

The thought of becoming the next Robbie Maddison might be overwhelming for many, however, one youngster is relishing the challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Family and Kids

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.