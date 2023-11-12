In the exhilarating world of freestyle motocross, 22-year-old Kiama native Travis Gelfius is living his dream, touring alongside his hero and earning a living by breaking bones and defying gravity.
Branded as the "next generation FMX star" by the Freestyle Kings, Travis shares the stage with accomplished riders, including world champions and gold medallists.
But it's the presence of Guinness World Record holder Robbie "Maddo" Maddison that leaves Travis in awe, grateful to ride alongside the hometown hero who inspired his own daring pursuits.
"He showed [me] that someone from here could do it, so I guess yeah, he kick-started it all and now I'm riding with him," Travis said.
"It makes me a bit speechless sometimes, but all in all, [Robbie and the other riders are] just normal boys. We all have a passion for the same thing, they're great guys and it's quite humbling to be up there with them."
They're great guys and it's quite humbling to be up there with them- Trav Gelfius, MotoX Rider
Unlike other motocross stars, he said, he didn't begin riding as a child but rather at age 11 when someone gifted his family a Honda QR-50.
Growing up in suburbia he and his brothers would take turns riding around a family property west of Sussex Inlet, and while his brothers kept it as a hobby Travis yearned for more.
After watching Kiama export Robbie chase records across the globe - like riding a motorbike at Teahupoo surf break or back-flipping over London's Tower Bridge - it put a glimmer in the teenager's eyes.
At the age of 17 he began practicing stunts and jumps on a motocross bike and soon after gained attention from Freestyle Kings founder Josh Hannah.
"He brings a whole lot of energy and excitement," Josh told the Mercury.
"He's Robbie Maddison's protege, everything he's learned it's been from his hero."
Being a professional motocross rider is a risky game but Travis said there is "too much love for it to stop".
He's broken his left leg six times, his right leg twice, he's broken collarbones and eye-sockets, broken his jaw, torn ACLs and MCLs and meniscus, and at the time the Mercury spoke with him he was riding with a broken wrist.
"Travelling the world" is now ticked off Trav's bucket list, but there is still plenty he wants to achieve.
The ultimate goal is to be like Robbie, at the "top of the game", and he's slowly making his way there.
Travis Gelfius will perform in front of a home crowd for the first time on March 2, 2024, when the Freestyle Kings come to WIN Entertainment Centre.
Tickets are on sale now through www.ticketmaster.com.au. For more details, head to: www.freestylekings.com.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.