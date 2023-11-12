Illawarra Mercury
Robbie Maddison's protege, Trav Gelfius, defies gravity in freestyle MotoX circuit

By Desiree Savage
November 12 2023 - 3:14pm
In the exhilarating world of freestyle motocross, 22-year-old Kiama native Travis Gelfius is living his dream, touring alongside his hero and earning a living by breaking bones and defying gravity.

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

