Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Uncover Gerringong's Buena Vista goat dairy's culinary wonders with cheesemaker Fiona Weir Walmsley

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
November 8 2023 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Weir Walmsley and her husband Adam run the goat dairy farm Buena Vista Farm in Gerringong, which includes a cooking school and farm tours. Picture by Robert Peet
Fiona Weir Walmsley and her husband Adam run the goat dairy farm Buena Vista Farm in Gerringong, which includes a cooking school and farm tours. Picture by Robert Peet

The secrets of Gerringong goat dairy, Buena Vista, have been made public, with one of the farm's owners ready to discuss the finer details.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.