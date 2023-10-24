An Aussie adaption of Shakespeare is coming to Wollongong Botanic Garden

Wollongong Botanic Garden will be the setting for a modern take on Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream with original songs by one of the region's finest musicians.
The Merrigong Theatre Company production will be an "out of the box" experience for all ages, playing out at sunset from November 9 to 26.
"We've been rehearsing out here a bit, people [have been] walking past, sitting down and watching us," said director Leland Kean.
"It feels like the 'ye olde', like the travelling players, back in the day going from town to town and out in the forest and the towns people coming out to have a look at what's going on."
The original Shakespearean comedy was written in the 16th century and set in Athens, but Merrigong has tweaked the script to have many local references while singer-songwriter Kay Proudlove has crafted a slew of tunes to accompany the script.
It will also feature a cast entirely chosen from the Illawarra.
"Bring on everyone, it's going to be a romp for all ages," Kean said.
Looking at past outdoor productions like the Sirens Return which was staged at Port Kembla pool coupled with ticket sales so far for this production, Kean believes there is a real "hunger" from people to see productions outside a traditional theatre setting.
"We've got the most amazing landscape ... and I'd love to do The Tempest and use one of the beach locations down here in the coming years, or Macbeth at the steelworks," Kean said.
"There's all sorts of ideas where my mind starts to turn think we should make this an annual bi-annual event."
A dedicated accessibility vehicle drop off point will be provided in the western section of the Wollongong Botanic Garden's P2 carpark off Madoline Street for patrons.
Pre-booked accessible parking spaces will be available for the event, while wheelchair matting on the grass will allow easy access to the area from the footpath.
Shakespeare in the Garden - A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wollongong Botanic Garden, November 9 to 26 running Thursday to Sunday from 7pm. Tickets and more information via: www.merrigong.com.au.
