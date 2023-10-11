How to spend 48 hours in Kiama and see the best it has to offer

Earlier this year Kiama topped the list of best small towns in NSW, according to a study conducted by another media outlet.
And why shouldn't it with breathtaking walks, stunning restaurants, plus plenty of places to relax and unwind including a "goat therapy" tour.
The Australian newspaper looked at 752 small towns across Australia in early 2023 and ranked the best ones in each state, with Kiama at number one.
So here are some ideas of how to make the most of a weekend away amongst the beauty of Kiama, Gerringong and Gerroa (home town of champion surfer Sally Fitzgibbons).
There's plenty to choose when it comes to food whether it be American-style burgers, fresh seafood, brunch or modern Italian.
Diggies, along Blowhole Point Road has sweeping views across Kiama Harbour, and is the perfect brunch spot but also has an amazing night-time menu too.
Feast on modern Italian at Silica restaurant and bar on Manning Street, with stunning views of Church Point. Diners can also indulge in seafood, a perfect cut of beef or simply grab a glass of red in their upstairs bar to unwind.
The iconic Hungry Monkey burger joint on Collins Street dishes up decadent burgers and other delights like Beef Short Ribs alongside Turkish Bread with Burnt Butter and Prosciutto with smoked eggplant.
Grab a balcony table at Penny Whistlers opposite Kiama Harbour for a dreamy, easy-going breakfast or dinner overlooking the beach.
Hill Bar and Kitchen in Gerringong, is perfect for a post-walk treat or a long, lazy, lunch - another spot with epic views. Or if in Gerroa, the Blue Swimmer, an iconic seafood restaurant on the foreshore is another local fave.
If you fancy a cocktail after dinner (or with dinner) then Little Betty's on Collins Street or Bar Padres on Tingira Crescent could be the place for you.
If live music is more your thing, grab a drink and nibbles at vegan cafe Finding Fillmore's on Manning Street.
Stoic Brewery in Gerringong also has monthly music events to accompany food and drink, check their Facebook page for details of events.
Destination Kiama also has an events calendar for festivals, markets and shows, including the family friendly KISS Arts, the Indian festival Kiamasala, plus music festivals Changing Tides, Clearly and the Red Hot Summer Tour.
If fresh produce and tasty treats are what you're after, check out the Kiama Farmers Markets, every Wednesday afternoon from 3pm-6pm at Coronation Park.
Kiama's Historic Terrace Houses on Collins Street were originally built for the local quarry workers in 1886 and now house a unique selection of eateries, crafts, collectables and clothing stores. Behind the Terraces, discover the Sandstone Walk, featuring more delightful shops and services.
Bombo Clothing Co on Collins Street offers visitors two levels of fashion, footwear, accessories and art, or browse local and imported homewares by Husk and clothing from Assembly at Deer Willow on Manning Street.
Beachside Emporium on Terralong Street sells paintings, prints and photographs as well as sculptures and one-off pieces of artisan jewellery.
But if it's beachwear and surfboards that are more your style, visit Zinc on Terralong Street in Kiama, or Natural Necessity on Fern Street in Gerringong.
Gerringong is also home to various stores to browse like The Kalm Store, Oak Home Living, Corner D'or Homewares and 34 Degrees South Trading Company.
For a refreshing start to the day, head down for a swim at Werri Beach in Gerringong, or a dip in the South Werri Rock Pool.
Learn to surf at Gerroa's Seven Mile Beach, and look out for Guy Sebastian and his family who often holiday in the area. Choose surfing schools like Land's Edge, Surf Camp Australia, or the Gerringong Surf School which is run by former big wave pro surfer Rusty Moran.
If stand-up paddle boarding is more your appetite, the beautiful relaxed waters at Minamurra are ideal, choose from South Coast Kayaking and SUP Adventures, Kiama Stand Up Paddle or Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour to get you going.
If the water pumping through is less than spectacular, try the Little Blowhole just south of town - another natural sea cave, this one formed by lava, the Little Blowhole.
The Kiama Coastal Walk stretches for nearly 20 kilometres, but 6km of strolling up lush rolling hills is definitely a great weekend workout.
Start at Kiama Coastal Path Car Park (check it out on Google Maps) and walk the path down to neighbouring town of Gerringong. The walk hugs the cliff and traverses rocky beaches, farmland and the two famous blowholes.
Minnamurra Rainforest is a nice walk for children with a short 1km stroll to a look out, with a boardwalk easy for a pram and toddlers.
The more adventurous could keep going up to Barren Grounds for an easy 2km walk to the lookout for views over Kiama and the escarpment, or continue on for another 8km along the Griffiths walking track.
If you aren't feeling your inner zen yet from being in a spectacular part of the world, then invigorate your morning with a visit to Emergence Yoga on Terralong Street or spend the early hours on the green at Kiama Golf Course.
Then head into Endota Spa, just down Terralong, for one of their blissful treatments from massages to pedicures, facials and scrubs.
If in Gerringong, the Mercury Resort is home to the Bella Day spa for all your relaxation needs.
And if that's not enough, try a 90-minute "goat therapy" session at Buena Vista Farms in Gerringong. Available most Sundays at 10am (bookings essential). You can check out the amazing produce gardens also, meet the goats and enjoy cuddles.
The farm also has an array of other animals, a flower garden, orchard and a "coffee grove" and cheese-room. (prams aren't suitable at the farm but small children are welcome to wander or be held)
