An adventure bike park north-west of Wollongong has been given a face lift with a range of jumps for all skills and abilities.
The renewed BMX Park Adventure Play at Tahmoor Sportsground is now complete and officially opened by Wollondilly Council officials during the week.
The project involved removing and rebuilding the beginner / intermediate jump lines with better designed and more sustainable jump trails, resulting in a new beginner line, a new beginner and intermediate line, a new intermediate line plus a new return trail.
Mayor Matt Gould hadn't ridden a bike "in years" but had a crack on Wednesday, giving the improvements the thumbs up.
The project was funded by a $100,000 grant received through the NSW Government's Places to Play program.
Other features bike enthusiasts will notice include a range of jump sizes and styles with straight jumps, hip jumps and no-gap jumps which all help cater to a range of different skills and abilities.
The no-gap jumps provide more opportunities for riders to progress through the different levels as their skill and confidence increase, while also being more sustainable jumps and less subjected to erosion.
The starting ramp was also reshaped and a feature wall ride installed at the end of the jumps trail.
Wollondilly Council would like to hear from anyone who wants to be part of regular working bees to keep the shape of dirt jumps. Please contact Council if interested.
