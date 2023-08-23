The seaside town of Kiama is getting a hot new music festival to rival any others with some of the biggest names in music secured on the lineup.
Changing Tides is the coast's newest two-day boutique festival coming in December with the likes of Spacey Jane, Dune Rats, G Flip, Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants and Royal Blood leading the charge.
Other acts announced include Pnau, The Temper Trap, Ziggy Albers, Leisure, Jack Botts, merci mercy, Jacontene and Felipe Baldomir - with more to be announced in coming weeks.
"Igniting a love of music, community and sustainability for locals and visitors alike; the inaugural event guarantees to deliver a unique and unforgettable summer festival experience, with a rammed lineup of acts bringing good vibes galore," said organisers.
It's one of a string of large-scale events coming to the region in spring and summer including the Kiamasala Indian festival, Clearly Arts and the Red Hot Summer Tour.
Changing Tides will be at Kiama Showground on December 16 and 17.
Presale Tickets go on sale Wednesday August 30 at 8am (AEDT) and are available, while general public tickets go on sale at 10am the same day via oztix.com.
For more details, visit: https://changingtides.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
