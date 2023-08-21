Where: The Pavilion, September 22 to 24
What: Melbourne-based Irish folk singer and acclaimed international troubadour Enda Kenny will perform three times at this year's Folk By The Sea festival.
The ticketed section will kick off at 5pm on Friday evening, continuing until 4.30pm on the Sunday afternoon. With the festival winding up on Sunday evening with the Final Shindig, at Kiama Bowling Club from 5-9pm.
For the full line-up and more details, visit: https://folkbythesea.com.au/tickets
Where: Moona Moona Creek Reserve, Huskisson, October 13 to 14
What: See 50 of the best producers the coast has to offer from a talented network of restaurants, chefs, producers, farmers, distilleries, breweries and more.
Patrons can expect celebrated chefs, stunning beachfront locations, music, Nowra Farmers Market Masterclasses, pop-up street food from top restaurants, distilleries, the best from wineries and breweries, plus plenty of oysters.
Adult tickets start at $22, children aged 5 to 17 are $5, while kids aged four and under are free.
For more details, visit: https://www.southcoastfoodandwinefestival.com.au
Where: University of Wollongong, October 14 to 15
What: The best in music and art, patrons can watch some of the hottest acts across multiple stages - like Chet Faker, Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac and Safia.
The two-day event will also host a raft of arty workshops and performances in their "Metropolis Locale" area, which includes live art installations, a hair salon, a chill-out area made of sustainable furniture, comedy acts and more.
Organisers said moving the festival from Stuart Park to UOW provides several all-weather solutions to ensure Yours and Owls was more robust against all possible weather conditions - so they will see you there, rain, hail, and hopefully shine.
This is an 18+ event. A "weekender pass" is $289.95, individual days are $159.95. For more details, visit: https://yoursandowlsfestival.com.au/
Where: Wollongong CBD, October 21
What: The family-friendly multicultural festival is designed to be a big free party to showcase the many cultural and language backgrounds that make up the Wollongong community.
Expect music, dance, workshops, art installations and food from around the world across various locations in the Wollongong CB like the Town Hall, Arts Precinct, library and art gallery from 12pm to 8pm.
This is a free event. Fore more details, visit: www.wollongong.nsw.gov.au/explore/art-and-culture/culture-mix
Where: Kiama Harbour Foreshore, October 20 to 22
What: The family-friendly festival will infiltrate Kiama with street performers, musicians and circus acts - expect comedy, live music, fire juggling, international street acts, fun and general mayhem.
Organisers are yet to announce the program for the free event, but keep an eye on their socials for more details: www.facebook.com/kissartsfest
Where: Allowrie Street, Jamberoo, October 29
The event is run by the council, and will go from 9.30am to 2.30pm. For more details, visit: https://fb.me/e/4EXX68q1O
Where: Kiama Harbour Foreshore, November 5
What: A festival of India will bring street food, DJs, Bollywood and classical dance, market stalls, and henna to Kiama Harbour.
The famous Kiama Picnic Train will also deliver festival attendees in classic steam train style, alighting from Tempe, Sutherland and Wollongong.
For more details, visit: https://fb.me/e/377qYgBY7
Where: Kiama Showground, November 11
What: Skeggs, Xavier Rudd, Ruby Fields and Peter Garrett will all appear at this music festival which also has a strong local contingent, including Stevan, Tyne-James Organ, Big Twisty & The Funknasty.
Organisers are expected to run a series of workshops before the event for 10 emerging talent wanting a leg-up in the music industry - people interested can apply through their website.
Tickets are $88.19 for Youth (aged 3 to 16), Adults are $128.98 through Moshtix. For more details, visit: www.clearlyfestival.com
Where: Kiama Showground and The Pavilion, December 16 and 17
What: It's Kiama's newest boutique music festival to take over the city this summer, presented by Triple J.
"Our vision is to create an unforgettable summer experience ... and [promote] local sustainability and charities whilst placing Kiama at the heart of the South Coast music festival and foodie scene," organisers said on the event website.
Ticket details are yet to be announced.
The full line-up will be dropped on Thursday August 24, so keep all eyes on their socials and their website for more details: https://changingtides.com.au/
Where: Kiama Showground, January 6
What: Jimmy Barnes will lead the charge for this rocking good festival with The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes also taking to the stage.
This is an 18+ event. Standard tickets are $139.90 through Ticketmaster. For more details, visit: www.redhotsummertour.com.au/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
