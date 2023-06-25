Xavier Rudd, Skeggs to headline new Kiama music festival in November

Organisers of a new music festival have finally set a date, with November 11 bringing garage rock and bluesy beats to Kiama Showground.
Xavier Rudd, Skeggs, Ruby Fields and Greta Ray will lead the charge for the inaugural Clearly Music, Art and Wellness festival which will also see a heavy contingent of Illawarra and South Coast artists also.
Local stars on the lineup include Stevan, Tyne-James Organ, Big Twisty & The Funknasty plus Dom Littric at the showground, which has a capacity of around 5000 people.
The festival will also select 10 emerging talent wanting a leg-up in the industry to take part in a networking and development day with experts like Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil plus industry pioneer, tour promoter Michael Chugg.
Performers, songwriters, rappers, producers, and DJs can apply through the festival's website, while those selected will also get to perform at the workshop event.
Tickets are on sale now. For more details, visit: www.clearlyfestival.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
