Xavier Rudd, Skeggs to headline new Kiama music festival in November

By Desiree Savage
June 25 2023 - 10:56am
Skeggs, Xavier Rudd, Ruby Fields and Peter Garrett are all promoted to appear at a new event in Kiama this November. Pictures supplied.
Organisers of a new music festival have finally set a date, with November 11 bringing garage rock and bluesy beats to Kiama Showground.

