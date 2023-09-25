If you've ever wanted to try your hand at trapeze, a Kiama festival celebrating circus and street performers will be the place to do it in October.
The long-standing KISS Arts returns across October 20 to 22 with an array of entertainment for adults down to tiny tots.
Last year 15,000 people made their way to mostly free festival, but co-founder Tamara Campbell expects more than that this year with an expanded layout and program as she and her husband David reaffirm their passion for the arts.
"But the arts is so important, it's that connection that sense of community, that creativity and expression and for kids to be part of all of that."
During the pandemic, the couple and their family were forced to AirBnb their home and live above their garage to make ends meet. As society has slowly returned to normal Campbell said their faith has restored in why they do what they do.
"Our work isn't about us, it's about shining the light and giving lots of artists opportunities and allowing the community to connect with the arts," she said.
Highlights of the weekend include an adventure playground zone with a flying trapeze rig for people to have a go, an interactive musical playground, former Wiggle Murray Cook's band The Soul Movers, a flying trapeze rig for young and old to have a go at, a chill-out zone inside a cardboard sensory house, lantern workshops and a street parade, plus an interactive art installation involving several Hills Hoist clotheslines and a kids stand-up comedy competition.
"What I really like about [the Kids Comedy] is they see what it feels like to receive gratitude for their bravery," Campbell said.
"It's not an experience that kids get that much really, to be able to stand in front of people and do silly stuff and express their true personality. I think that's lovely."
The ticketed adults-only cabaret show in The Pavilion will kick off the weekend with a magician, the Boylesque burlesque show, physical performance and body manipulation, comedy, plus musicians Nick Rheinberger and Tia Wilson.
With the help of various government grants, Campbell said the plan for 2024 was to turn KISS Arts into a month-long event (similar to the Sydney Fringe), and culminate with a weekend festival. There were also ambitions to take the show on the road in the future and visit communities that may not get much access to the arts.
The full program schedule is yet to be announced, but for more information on the Kids Comedy and tickets to the Adults Kabaret, visit: www.kissartsfest.com.au.
