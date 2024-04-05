Berkeley set to host biggest reptile show in Australia on Sunday

Residents of the Illawarra will get the chance to go to the largest reptile show in Australia on Sunday.
The Illawarra Reptile Show will be held at Illawarra Sports Stadium from 10am to 3 pm on April 7.
The show, organised by the Illawarra Reptile Society, aims to educate people about owning all kinds of reptiles as pets.
Jo Payne is the president of the society and says the show will be huge.
"We have over 85 reptiles in for show this year," Ms Payne said.
And like other pet shows there will be ribbons for the best in their category - with ribbons for pythons, dragons, frogs, turtles and more.
The Sue Adams Memorial Medal, which honours a former much-loved member, will be decided by her daughter and grandson.
Ms Payne says the show is all about education about reptiles, for people to see "how cool they are to keep as pets".
"In America, bearded dragons are the number one kept pet ... it's even more popular than dogs and cats.
"They're easy maintenance, they sleep for four months of the year, it's fantastic."
The animals will be on show and breeders will provide first-hand instruction on what's needed to keep the animals.
The show will also have a section selling some reptiles for anyone who falls in love with their new lizard bestie.
Andrew Melrose, from Live Reptile Displays, will be running venomous snake shows on Sunday.
His goal is to remove fears about venomous snakes and teach people the important role they play in nature.
"They don't want to bite us," Mr Melrose said. "I always say: 'they're deadly not dangerous'."
Beyond the snakes, there also will be crocodiles on show, too.
The society caters towards kids in the hope of instilling the hobby in the next generation.
"Just come and have a look and have a look at animals that you normally wouldn't see," Ms Payne said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.