6 best things to do in the Illawarra this weekend

A singles night, a quirky dog show, handmade markets, a reptile show and more.
Here's your guide to what's on across the region on a soggy Friday to Sunday, April 5-7.
Keep an eye on social media for any last-minute cancellations as a result of the weather.
Single in the Illawarra? Here's something that could be for you: a night designed to bring together like-minded people in a fun, inclusive and low-pressure environment.
Skilled facilitator Gretel Van Lane will use conversation cards and games to help break the ice and forge new connections.
Where: Cocktail bar Mae Mabel, 2/74 Kembla Street, Wollongong.
When: Friday, April 5, from 7pm to 9pm. Bring along a wingman/woman to "debrief or kick on" afterwards. Tickets and more information here.
The second annual Paws4aCause will award dogs in the categories of best tail-wagger, fanciest dressed, most dignified old-timer, best hairdo and, of course, cutest puppy.
There's market stalls selling dog-related goods and services, a mega raffle and more. The dog show is run by the Rotary Club of West Wollongong; registration is $5 per dog. Spectators welcome.
Where: JJ Kelly Park in Wollongong
When: Sunday, April 7, from 10am to 2pm. More details here.
Bundanoon becomes Brigadoon for the annual Highlands gathering, with pipe bands, stone put, Scottish ancestry booths, market stalls, heavy weight championships, as well as music, song, dance, whisky and haggis.
In a nod to the rain forecast, organisers posted this on their Facebook page: "There's no such thing as bad weather - only the wrong clothes." But keep an eye on the socials for any last-minute advice, just in case.
When: Saturday. April 6, 8am to 4.30pm.
Where: Parade starts on Erith Street, Bundanoon, at 9am, before the opening ceremony at 10am and a 4.30pm closing ceremony. Tickets information here.
Head to WIN Stadium for this not-to-miss National Premier League clash. The Wolves will be out to reclaim some ground in the wake of last week's loss to Sydney Olympic, which saw the side drop out of the top six.
Where: WIN Stadium in Wollongong.
When: Sunday, April 7, gates open at 12.30 start time 3pm. Tickets available here.
This family reptile show features educational displays, a best-in-show event, venomous snakes, as well as animals and products for sale. Food available at the venue.
Where: Illawarra Sports Stadium, Hooka Creek Road in Berkeley.
When: Sunday, April 7, from 10am to 3pm. More details here.
The community markets run on the first Sunday of every month and bring together more than 40 local stallholders, including young artists from the region to make some money for their hard work.
Chloe Jean is a 22-year-old artist from Shell Cove who will be selling her work on Sunday for the first time under the name Ink by CJ, after the material she uses in her paintings.
There's also handmade items, food, dessert and craft activities for the kids. It's all indoors with disabled access and lots of parking. Free entry.
When: Sunday, April 7, from 9am to 2pm.
Where: Centenary Hall, 108A Tongarra Road, Albion Park. More details here.
