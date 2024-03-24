A look at how 13 of Australia's leading artists captured the Illawarra

One man's idea to bring more than a dozen "rock stars" of the art world to the Illawarra has turned into a major hit.
Local printmaker and photographer Riste Andrievski hatched a plan to invite 13 leading artists to stay and capture the Illawarra landscape, anyway they pleased.
"The Illawarra has always drawn in artists captivated by the landscape, like Grace Cossington Smith and Max Dupain," he said.
"And so my idea was to get some of Australia's most prominent artists to create contemporary versions of it."
Last week, Landscape Tells the Way: Illawarra opened at Wollongong Art Gallery to visitors and buyers queued out the door.
The exhibition, curated by Andrievski over the space of two years, included more than 50 artworks by Suzanne Archer, Sophie Cape, Elisabeth Cummings, Warwick Keen, Steve Lopes, Jo Lyons, Euan Macleod, Noel McKenna, Reg Mombassa, Andrievski himself, Idris Murphy, Lucy O'Doherty and Amanda Penrose Hart.
"Reg Mombassa's (works) are basically all sold out," he said of the Mambo artist and Mental As Anything muso.
"He had about 15 pieces, so I think there's only three left and it's only been up for a week."
As well as private buyers snapping up work from the diverse new collection of local landscapes, he said the city of Wollongong had also acquired a few pieces.
In 2022, Andrievski began calling up his artist friends, many of whom he'd photographed over the years, to pitch them the concept. He didn't need to ask twice.
One by one, they arrived in Wollongong, staying anywhere from three nights to a week, with Andrievski playing chaperone.
He showed them around, careful not to impose himself on their artistic process, asking them 'what do you want to see', before making suggestions and driving them around "like the local I am".
"They were just so captivated by the place," he said.
"Some of them didn't realise how diverse it is and how much beauty there is, from the ocean to the escarpment to the industry to suburbia.
"Wherever they turned, there was fodder to draw from. Amanda was like, 'I'm going to move here'."
He showed them all the major attractions: Sea Cliff Bridge, the beaches, escarpment, Wollongong Harbour, Lake Illawarra and Kiama, as well as an industry tour of Port Kembla Steelworks.
"We all went in and saw that world that no-one really sees and they were just blown away," Andrievski said.
Some of the artists painted in the open air, others made quick studies to complete back in the studio. All of them enjoyed a prolific stay in the Gong.
Their host took them to Kinn Thai in Keira Street for dinner, Diggies in North Wollongong for breakfast and introduced them to fellow artists they met on their travels.
At night, the visitors retired to the rooftop apartment of Wollongong Art Gallery, before returning home to make room for the next guest.
Andrievski has a mental album of lasting images from the past two years: going into the forest with Elizabeth Cummings and watching her abstract interpretation of her surroundings take shape, having Mombassa sketch the view of the escarpment from his Wollongong backyard and Steve Lopes beguiling him with stories of a childhood spent fishing in Kiama, to name but a few.
Perhaps the standout memory, however, has been his time spent collaborating with poet and artist Jo Lyons, who came up with the title of the show, Landscape Tells the Way: Illawarra.
"Jo grew up in Wollongong ... so I took her to where I used to live in Cringila and she wrote a poem about me dreaming about the mountains and her dreaming about the steelworks."
That poem is Childhood Dreams, one of 12 written to accompany Andrievski's landscape photographs, which have been placed in an archival container as part of the exhibition.
"Working with Joe Lyon and putting my photos with her poetry was quite special," he said.
"When we'd finished and put them in the cylinder box, we were very touched.
"It captures something and I think it's beneficial to the community and for future generations to look at and read and reflect on."
The landscape exhibition - which builds on a long history of art inspired by the Illawarra, some of the earliest examples of which are the 6000-year-old Aboriginal rock paintings in Whale Cave near Cordeaux Dam - has made Andrievski a very proud man.
"It's phenomenal," he said. "If you look at them individually, they've all got their special mark and signature that captures the area."
Collectively, he said it felt surreal to see a body of work that "materialised from something I saw in my head" hanging in the gallery.
"I feel blessed and humbled that everyone trusted in me and never doubted me," he said, paying special mention to sponsor Nikolovski Lawyers and gallery staff.
"Everyone who sees the artworks say they're so beautiful."
ILLAWARRA MIRROR
Geera, Mount Keira
You pore over the ancient
tree trunks where sunlight
should pour in but the canopy
shields the forest floor. I trace
the path of the treecreeper bird
hopping along the trunks for sap
and insects before swooping over
my head and across the valley.
You dreamt of flight from
the top of this mountain;
I feared flames burning down
the escarpment to home.
We watch the light, the lines,
the angles; we follow the roots
like massive veins and see where
they fall from branches
or diagonal trunks and hang
in space, aiming for the ground
but not quite reaching yet.
From the summit we gaze
down at the tiny container ships
in port where we'd stood last night
and they'd towered over us, where
we'd watched trucks dump slag
into giant containers one by one
in the slow parade of humming
engines and glowing red brake lights,
while the mountain looked down on us.
Jo Lyons, Fire Flowers 2023
