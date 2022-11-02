What Mambo artist Reg Mombassa was doing in Bombo

Reg Mombassa, the mastermind behind many well-known images from the Mambo surf brand, has been spotted in Kiama recently on a jaunt for Wollongong Art Gallery.
Reg is the pseudonym used by artist Christopher O'Doherty, who is also widely known for art and also his music with band Mental As Anything (among others).
The accomplished fine arts practitioner was found creating sketches on Bombo Beach with daughter Lucy O'Doherty and Illawarra photographer and artist Riste Andrieski.
Andrieski snapped him up for a future exhibition he's curating after photographing him for another project currently in progress, a coffee table book photographing some of Australia's most notable contemporary artists.
"He's a very down to earth person, as is Lucy," he said, also noting there were several fan moments whilst showing the pair around the Illawarra.
Mombassa was easily spotted dining at Diggies at North Wollongong and Kinn Thai, but Andrievski said it was cool to see the importance of his dinner guest.
Mombassa and daughter Lucy are two of 12 prominent artists taking a short "residency" in the Illawarra to create artwork in response to the natural, urban and industrial landscape.
Andrievski said they've so far toured around Lake Heights, Mount Keira, Stanwell Tops, Kiama, Wollongong and the Steelworks.
"Each artists will visit the area and stay here taking time to explore the region and then focus on an aspect of the Illawarra that inspires them to create work for the exhibition," said Wollongong Art Gallery director John Monteleone.
Other artists getting a guided tour by the local include Suzanne Archer, Sophie Cape, Elisabeth Cumming, Amanda Penrose Hart, Steve Lopes, Euan Macleod, Noel Mckenna, Idris Murphy, Lucy O'Doherty, and Luke Sciberras.
Andrievski expects the residencies to produce paintings, sketches and photographs though he hasn't set any boundaries.
The exhibition has the working title "Visions of the Illawarra" is scheduled for Wollongong Art Gallery in early 2024.
Currently Andrievski is showing his work alongside Ashley Frost at The SHAC gallery, Hoddle Street in Roberston.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.