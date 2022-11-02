Thirroul has yet again scored a role on screen, this time being transformed into a quaint little village for a national department store chain.
Big W has just released their "Make A Little Magic" ad campaign, which sees familiar cafe Buck Hamblin transformed into a milk bar and upmarket restaurant Para transformed into a fish and chip shop.
The Illawarra escarpment at dusk (or sunrise) can be seen poking out from behind the aforementioned businesses as the plot follows a boy named Noel, who has special powers to turn things Christmassy - just like his friend's face who suddenly gets a Santa-esque beard.
Earlier this year the northern Illawarra suburb was also treated to a Disney crew, filming multiple episodes for the upcoming series Last Days of the Space Age.
The eight-episode family dramedy will see Thirroul transformed into a Perth beach in the year 1979 - while while BlueScope also features heavily as "the powerplant", with cameos by Sharkie's Beach in Coledale and snippets of Port Kembla.
