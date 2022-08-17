"Last Days of the Space Age" is an eight-part dramedy series set in 1979 Western Australia, when Perth was at the centre of the world's headlines. A power strike threatens to plunge the region into darkness, while the city hosts the iconic Miss Universe pageant and the US space station, Skylab, crashes just beyond the city's suburbs. Against this backdrop of international cultural and political shifts, three families in a tight-knit coastal community find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.

