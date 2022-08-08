A South Coast surf rock group has helped pave the way for `around Shellharbour City over the next 12 months.
Around 12,000 people flocked to see The Vanns perform with a slew of other talent - like Totty, Bec Sandridge and Gumaraa - at the inaugural Shellharbour Rocks at Shell Cove Marina which in June.
More than 120 local musicians, performers and artists will also get their chance to shine with another four unique and family-friendly festivals to be held in Albion Park, Oak Flats, Lake Illawarra and Shellharbour Village.
A council spokeswoman said each event would be curated to reflect "the distinct culture and history" of each place.
The next instalment will have a country and blues theme at Albion Park Showground on October 8, headlined by 13-time Golden Guitar winner Luke O'Shea.
Some of the other acts on the line-up include Lady Lyon, Horse Drawn Cadillac, Kay Proudlove and Jack Rose accompanied by country games, an animal farm, markets and food trucks.
"Each program is designed to appeal to the demographic profile of the area in which they are located," the spokeswoman said.
"They will involve a combination of national headline acts, anchored by the best local talent. Each festival will be themed to reflect the history and culture of the location."
In November the village will host a surf, skate and music event; The Flats will host a street performance and arts festival in February; and Lake Illawarra will round out the series in March by celebrating our First Nations artists.
After the success of the June event, the NSW Government provided the council with more funding for the subsequent events to "activate" the town centres.
"The festival series will be accessible and will actively encourage interaction and interconnection through workshops, programs, live music and art experiences," the council spokeswoman said.
Shellharbour Rocks the Park, Albion Park Showground, 12pm-8.30pm October 8, 2022. More details: www.shellharbourrocks.com.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
