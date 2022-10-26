Can you spot the Illawarra locations in Russell Crowe's new film?

The film trailer for Russell Crowe's new film which saw him spend quite some time in the Illawarra has finally been released.
Rather than hit the big screen, Poker Face and its all-star cast will have its Australian debut on streaming service Stan from November 22 - with plenty of scenes shot in the region in 2021.
It also stars Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky plus appearances from ex-Neighbours stars Brooke Satchwell, and Daniel McPherson, Jacqueline McKenzie, Steve Bastoni, Jack Thompson and RZA (of Wu-Tang Clan fan).
Crowe both directed and starred as the lead in the movie by Arclight Films International which spent time in Gerringong, Berry, Kiama, the Shoalhaven and Sydney.
The trailer shows a car chase with helicopter through Otford and through the Sea Cliff Bridge, the rolling hills of the Gerringong valley, and scenes shot at Pebble Cove Farm (a stunning home at the northern end of Werri Beach).
According to the Stan website, the story revolves gambler Jake Foley (Crowe) who offers his best friends a chance to win more money than they've ever dreamed of - but to play they'll have to give up their secrets.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
