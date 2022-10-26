Illawarra Mercury
Can you spot the Illawarra locations in Russell Crowe's new film?

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:06am, first published 4:39am
The film trailer for Russell Crowe's new film which saw him spend quite some time in the Illawarra has finally been released.

