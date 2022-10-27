Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kingswood return to Wollongong as part of massive 60+ date tour

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 27 2022 - 10:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Melbourne rockers Kingswood are embarking on their biggest tour to date with more than 60 gigs announced as part of "phase one" of the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.