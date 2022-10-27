Melbourne rockers Kingswood are embarking on their biggest tour to date with more than 60 gigs announced as part of "phase one" of the project.
The four-piece are dubbing it "the greatest Australian tour in history", and will hit the road with a specially modified tour bus to places like Bulli, Bowral, Ulladulla and Tomakin among others.
The masterminds behind the songs Golden and Creepin will begin their Australian tour in South Australia on November 12, fresh off the back from two months spent touring around Europe.
It's to celebrate their upcoming album Home, which features their new single Burning Holes.
"To be frank, the creation of the song was incredibly straightforward - set up, play and sing," the group said in a statement.
"All live, all in one performance, dedicated and honest. We just kept tracking until one of the performances felt reflective of everything we set out to achieve emotionally and what you're hearing is it".
Their return in 2020 with a third studio album Juveniles signaled a new era for the Melbourne favourites, characteristically redefining their musicality and exploring new sonic territory.
Demonstrating their evolution as songwriters and musicians with more stories to tell, single Bittersweet ranked as Triple M's #1 Most Played Song in the country as well as ranking 45th on national radio, and #75 on the Shazam Top 200 in Australia for that year.
For ticketing details and more information, visit: www.kingswoodband.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
